Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala equalled the goal scoring record set by Rita Nwadike on Wednesday at the 2019 Women’s World Cup in France, when she scored Nigeria’s second goal in their 2-0 win over Korea Republic in Grenoble.

Oshoala’s 75th minute strike for the Falcons saw her become the second Nigerian to score in two Women’s World Cups (2015 and 2019) after Rita Nwadike’s feat in 1995 and 1999.

The Barcelona forward’s goal also secured the Falcons’ first win at the tournament after an own goal from Kim Doyeon in the first half gave the African champions the lead after 29 minutes.

The 24-year-old forward, who was named Player-of-The-Match, was praised by Nwadike, who believes there’s still more to come from the three-time African Women’s Footballer of The Year.

“The Falcons played a good game from the start and I must commend them for that,” Nwadike said.

“They were very compact and solid in defending. Overall, it was an improved performance from the team but I still believe Oshoala can perform more than this.

“She (Oshoala) must do more to help the team going ahead of their final game. She has a lot to offer this team.

“Chidinma Okeke and the goalkeeper (Chiamaka Nnadozie) were also outstanding.”