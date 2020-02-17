<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Reigning African women’s footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala is delighted to continue her incredible form in front of goal for Barcelona femini.

The 25 year old Super Falcons captain scored twice in her team’s 7-0 demolition of Huelva in Sunday’s league outing.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool forward came off the bench to hit her latest brace in the 88th and 90th minutes to complete the rout.





Oshoala however described her outing as another good day in the office and praised the work ethic of the team.

“Another day at the office , great team work again ….we keep going 💪🏾 VAMOSS @FCBfemeni 🔵🔴🔵🔴 ⚽”.

The four time African women’s footballer of the year winner has now scored 25 goals in all competitions for table toppers Barcelona this season.