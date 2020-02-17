Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala continued her impressive goal scoring form as she grabbed a brace in Barcelona Ladies’ 7-0 thrashing of Sporting de Huelva in the Spanish women’s league.

Reigning African women’s footballer of the year Asisat Oshoala is delighted to continue her incredible form in front of goal for Barcelona femini.

The 25 year old Super Falcons captain scored twice in her team’s 7-0 demolition of Huelva in Sunday’s league outing.

The former Arsenal and Liverpool forward came off the bench to hit her latest brace in the 88th and 90th minutes to complete the rout.


Oshoala however described her outing as another good day in the office and praised the work ethic of the team.

“Another day at the office , great team work again ….we keep going 💪🏾 VAMOSS @FCBfemeni 🔵🔴🔵🔴 ⚽”.

The four time African women’s footballer of the year winner has now scored 25 goals in all competitions for table toppers Barcelona this season.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories