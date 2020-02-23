<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala is delighted with her exploits for Barcelona Feminine after bagging a hat-trick on Saturday.

The Nigerian forward scored the entire half of his team’s six goals against Logrono to extend their advantage on the league table.

After going three goals ahead in the first half, Oshoala added their further goals in the second to take her league tally to 20.





The striker, however, took to her social media handle to express her happiness after the feat.

+3 points again today ….. @FCBfemeni 🔵🔴🔵🔴 ” she posted on Twitter.

The Nigerian international was voted the woman of the match and was awarded the match day ball.