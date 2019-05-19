<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala is proud of Barcelona Ladies display against Olympic Lyon in Saturday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final despite their 4-1 defeat to the French side.

The Blaugrana failed in their bid to win a first continental title following the defeat at the Groupama Arena, Budapest.

Oshoala netted the consolation goal for the Blaugrana a minute before regulation time after she was set up Lieke Martens.

The Nigeria international who started the game on the bench replaced England forward Toni Duggan in the 69th minute.

Dzsenifer Marozsan opened scoring for Lyon in the fifth minute, while Ada Hegerberg added three more goals before the break.

The Nigeria international took to the social media to console her teammates after the disappointing loss to Lyon who have now won the title four times in a row.

“Regardless of all , still proud of this team. It’s only the beginning ….SILVER TODAY , GOLD TOMORROW. We keep f…”she tweeted after the game.

It was a disappointing end to the season for Barcelona who also lost the LigaIberdola title to Atletico Madrid.

Oshoala who is loan at Barcelona from Chinese club Dalian Quanjian scored eight goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for the club.