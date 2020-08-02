



Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala scored two goals in Barcelona women’s 3-0 win against Montpellier, in a friendly game in Spain on Sunday.

The game was played at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gampar stadium behind closed doors.

After a goalless first half Oshoala broke the deadlock in the 64th minute and made it 2-0 on 86 minutes.





And two minutes into added time Barcelona got their their goal thanks to Jenni Hermoso.

Barcelona will face Montpellier again in another friendly game in France next week Saturday.

Oshoala and her Barcelona teammates were crowned league champions after the campaign was ended prematurely due to the coronavirus outbreak.