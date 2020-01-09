<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United skipper Ashley Young has reportedly rejected an offer of an Old Trafford contract extension.

Young is wanted by Serie A giants Inter Milan to bolster their push for a first league title since 2010.

United chiefs quickly put together an offer of a new deal to keep him at the club and block the transfer.

But according to Sky Sport Italia, Young has rejected the offer and is determined to secure a move.

It states Young will not even accept a place on the bench from their next game onwards when they host Norwich City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Inter are now simply awaiting the green light from United to agree on a deal to take Young, United most senior player, to Italy.

Young has played over 200 games for the Red Devils since signing from Aston Villa back in 2011.

He is reported to have impressed Antonio Conte when he was Chelsea boss, leading to him looking to take him to Inter Milan.

Young is out of contract at the end of the season and is free to negotiate a free transfer ahead of the summer window.

The 34-year-old can sign a pre-contract agreement with Inter to join in the summer if a fee cannot be agreed upon.

When addressing Young’s situation after he was left out of his 18-man squad that faced Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Tonight is not the time to talk about players leaving.

“We can’t weaken ourselves, we have to strengthen ourselves.”

Since joining United in 2011, Young has won the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, FA Community Shield and Europa League.

This season, Young has made 18 appearances for United in all competitions this season, scoring one goal and has one assist.