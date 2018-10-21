Ashley Young has urged Manchester United to build on their strong performance against Chelsea by setting out to attack Juventus in Tuesday’s Champions League clash.

After going behind in the first half on Saturday, Jose Mourinho’s side struck back with two goals from Anthony Martial, but were denied a victory at Stamford Bridge when Ross Barkley struck late in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw.

Young believes his side should have won the game, however, and is sure they will take confidence from the display as they prepare to welcome Serie A leaders Juve to Old Trafford.

“I think we deserved to win it,” he told MUTV. “Especially when we got back into the game and we really did get on top, but this is what we have to do [against Juventus].

“We have to go into the game looking to start on more of the front foot, especially at home. That’s the way we have got to do it, like we did in the second half against Newcastle and for 60, 65 minutes of this game against Chelsea and as long as we play that way then I am sure we will get the right result.”

He added: “We have to take the positives from the game and I think the way we played in the second half especially, we were fantastic at times.

“On another day we could have scored a third goal, but it wasn’t meant to be. It comes off the post, David [de Gea] saves it, it goes back to their man and they score. It is disappointing, but we have to take the positives from the game and kick on from here.

“There were spaces for us to play in, especially in the first half when we got the ball to our front three and we actually said it was fairly easy to get it to them, but that end pass, that cross or that [final] shot is what we needed to improve and we did that in the second half. Like I say, on another day we could have gone on to get another goal, but it wasn’t meant to be.”

United are ninth in the Premier League with 14 points from nine games, leaving them nine points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.