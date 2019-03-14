



Ashley Young is looking to help Manchester United secure a top-four finish in 2019, but concedes that the club should be setting their sights much higher than merely qualifying for the Champions League.

The Red Devils are the most decorated club in the history of English football.

Much of their success has been enjoyed during the Premier League era, with 13 title successes savoured under Sir Alex Ferguson.

A rather humbling reversal in fortune has been endured since the legendary Scot retired in 2013, with the likes of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failing to recapture former glories.

United have been left scrapping it out among the also-rans as a result, despite still being in contention for FA Cup and Champions League honours this season.

Young admits that expectations at Old Trafford are not being matched, but he is looking for a positive end to the current campaign to help spark a return to prominence.

The long-serving defender said of an ongoing bid to finish inside the top four and whether that race could go down to the wire: “Yeah, of course, but I think there are so many points to pick up, so many games left.

“For me, if we were talking back in October, saying that we were going to be fighting for fourth place, we would have taken that with where we were.

“But, on a personal level, and everyone in the dressing room, I think a club the size of United should be higher up the league and that’s where I see it.

“But right now, obviously, we’re talking about finishing in the top four and we’re going to do everything we can to do that.”

A 2-0 defeat to Arsenal in their last Premier League outing saw United slip back out of the Champions League spots.

They are, however, just two points behind the Gunners and three adrift of third-placed Tottenham with eight games remaining.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has helped to return belief to Old Trafford during his spell as interim boss and the Red Devils still have plenty to play for.

Their next target is to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup, as they prepare for a last-eight showdown with Wolves on Saturday, while a return to top-flight action will be made against Watford after the international break on March 30.