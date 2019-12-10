<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester United full-back Ashley Young has said he ignored interest from Liverpool to make the move to Old Trafford instead.

The 34-year-old defender has claimed both the Reds and Man City were among those clubs seeking to acquire him after an impressive spell with Aston Villa.

Speaking to the UTD Podcast, he explained, “My agent called me and said ‘listen, you’re going into the last year of your contract (at Villa), there are a few teams that are in for you’.

“He said Liverpool. We’d already spoken to City. Then he said United had come in. And I said ‘When am I meeting Sir Alex (Ferguson)? Where’s the pen?’ There was no other place I wanted to go.”

Young made the decision to sign for United in 2011 and has gone on to make 257 appearances for the club.

“The history of the club, the players that were here, what they’d achieved,” the England international added. “For me, that was the place I wanted to be.

“I wanted to go there and put my marker down on this club and play for the biggest club, for me, in the world. As soon as my agent said that… we didn’t even meet Liverpool!”