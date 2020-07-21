



Chelsea hero Ashley Cole has warned Frank Lampard about his next move in the summer transfer market as he urged the manager to exercise a little patience for goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Cole is of the view that Kepa should be given more time to prove his worth at the Chelsea and he can remain the club’s first time is he is given the time needed.

The Spanish remained the most expensive goalkeeper in history when he joined from La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao last season, but he has been the shadow of himself under manager Lampard and his position is under threat.

Lampard dropped Kepa for some games following some high profile blunder made by the Spanish shot-stopper but he reinstated him shortly before the lockdown.





Kepa, 25, has started every Premier League game since the resumption but Lampard is reportedly keen on signing a goalkeeper in the next window.

“I think with goalkeepers you have to give him time,” Cole said on BBC One.

“I think David de Gea had the same problem in his first year [at United], we were putting balls on top of him and he wasn’t used to that physicality.

“So it is difficult to judge someone after one year, maybe next season we can see whether they change or whether they stick with him and see hopefully the improvement from him.”

Chelsea knocked out Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals to set up a date with Arsenal in the finals of the competition.