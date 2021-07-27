Ashleigh Plumptre relishes time with Super Falcons in Austria

Leicester City defender Ashleigh Plumptre can’t hide her excitement following a remarkable experience in Nigeria’s camp.

Plumptre was among the 26 Super Falcons players who spent one week in Austria ahead of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

It was the 23-year-old’s first invitation to the Super Falcons and she took to the social media to express her delight.

“So grateful to have spent the past week in Austria with the Nigeria Women’s National Team (learning all things football, culture and how not to dance,”she wrote on Twitter.

Plumptre was born in England to British parents and represented the Three Lioness 30 times at youth level. But she qualified to play for the Super Falcons through her paternal grandfather, who was a Nigerian.