



France and Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny has retired from international duty at the age of 33.

Koscielny says missing the World Cup this summer will remain “a dark step” in his career.

The defender picked up an Achilles injury in the Europa League semi-final between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid and was left out of the World Cup squad that was crowned champions in Russia.

He made 51 appearances for France after making his debut in November 2011.

Koscielny took part in the European Championships in 2012 and 2016, as well as the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“The injury is one thing, the victory of the World Cup is another,” he told French channel Canal+. “I think the victory certainly made me much more psychologically hurt than my injury.

“I think I gave the France team what I could. For me, my injury has not changed anything. The Blues are over, after that, I will always be a supporter of the French team but what is certain is that I will not put on the blue jersey.

“I have a new state of mind, there will be the Laurent before and the Laurent after injury. I want to continue to Arsenal, I want to return quickly. I want to fight.”

His last appearance for France was in March during the 3-1 friendly victory over Russia.