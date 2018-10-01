.responsive_ads_xi { width: 300px; height: 250px; } @media(min-width: 768px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 468px; height: 60px; } } @media(min-width: 1019px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 640px; height: 80px; } } @media(min-width: 1140px) { .responsive_ads_xi { width: 696px; height: 86px; } }

Asamoah Gyan has been recalled to the Ghana squad for their upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

Gyan, Ghana’s all-time leading scorer, missed the Black Stars surprise 1-0 loss to Kenya in September.

The 32-year-old has played just twice this season for his Turkish club Kayserispor and is yet to score.

Ghana host Sierra Leone on 11 October and travel to Freetown to face the same opponents four days later.

There is still no place on coach Kwesi Appiah’s list for the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan.

Inter Milan’s Kwadwo Asamoah retains his place in the squad after returning to the team for the 1-0 loss to Kenya after a four-year absence.

The Black Stars loss to Kenya means that all four teams in Group F have three points from two matches.

Ethiopia, who have back-to-back games against Kenya, are the other team in the pool and won their last game 1-0 against Sierra Leone.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Richard Ofori (Maritzburg United, South Africa), Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France), Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus Crew, USA), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting Lisbon, Portugal), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), John Boye (FC Metz, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey), Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy), Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy), Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Bernard Mensah (Kayserispor, Turkey), Christian Atsu (Newcastle United, England), Thomas Agyepong (Hibernian, Scotland), Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forwards: Asamoah Gyan (Kayserispor, Turkey), Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France), Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain), Richmond Boakye-Yiadom (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia)