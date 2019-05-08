<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan wants to leave the international scene with an Africa Cup of Nations title.

The 33-year-old Kayserispor striker made his international debut against Somalia in 2003 and is expected to spearhead the Black Stars at the June 21 – July 19 tournament in Egypt. The Kwesi Appiah outfit has been drawn against Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer and the most capped player with 51 goals in 106 internationals.

“Not winning the Afcon is a major worry for us players,” Gyan said in an interview with Kessben FM.

“In our private conversations, we the players talk a lot about this Afcon.

“I have tried a lot for my country but the biggest legacy I want to leave is winning the Afcon trophy for Ghana.”

The fitness of the 33-year-old has been a topic of discussion lately, having missed Ghana’s last 10 games.

At club level, his injury worries, coupled with a loss of form, have restricted him to 11 substitute appearances. He scored just one goal for Turkish outfit Kayserispor in the Super Lig this season.

“By the grace of God, I am fit now,” Gyan said.

“[In a league game on Monday], I came into the game in the 80th minute. And that is good.

“I am ready for the Afcon.”

Gyan is one of only two Ghana players to have played at three Fifa World Cup tournaments.

Not only is he the historic scorer of Ghana’s first goal at the competition, but he is also Africa’s highest scorer at the World Cup with six goals.

At the Africa Cup, the striker holds Ghana’s record of the most tournament appearances, having played in six editions between 2008 and 2017.

He is Ghana’s joint top scorer at the Afcon with eight goals.