Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan insists that the Black Stars will make a quick return to the World Cup after missing out on the ongoing 2018 tournament in Russia.

Ghana qualified for three successive World Cups from 2006 to 2014, but their qualification campaign for this year’s edition saw them beaten to the punch by Egypt.

And Gyan, who is on holiday in his home country after a long season with Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor, says lessons have been learnt from failing to qualify for Russia 2018.

“We went to the World Cup between 2006 and 2014 and so, it seems we are used to going to the tournament. But we did not make it there this time and everyone is gutted at that,” Gyan is quoted by the BBC.

The veteran striker says the Black Stars have a bright future ahead of them, but also insisted that he wants to see Africa’s representatives at the 2018 World Cup do the continent proud.

“But we are looking to the future because we have quality, young players coming through who also want to participate in the World Cup.

“We did not participate but life goes on. We have to stay focused and wish the African teams in Russia well and then see what happens in the future.”

Gyan holds the record as the leading African goal scorer in World Cup history, netting six goals across the three tournaments he and Ghana have appeared in.