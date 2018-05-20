Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah has handed debut call-ups to Levante’s Emmanuel Boateng and Kwesi Kyere of Bayern Munich for two international friendly games in June against Japan and Iceland.

The pair are the only new names in a 21-man squad that is without many of the established players in the side.

Appiah has left out captain Asamoah Gyan while Jordan Ayew has not been called up despite a fine personal season with Swansea City.

There is also no place for Andre Ayew. Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu and Leicester City’s Daniel Amartey who both picked up injuries towards the end of the season are both unavailable.

Boateng, whose hat trick ended Barcelona’s unbeaten La Liga run and Kyere who has played mostly for Bayern Munich’s reserves this season are the two major beneficiaries of the shake-up.

The Ghana boss has also recalled Aston Villa winger Albert Adomah after almost two years on the sidelines of the national team. Adomah has scored 15 goals in all competitions this season for Villa.

Appiah says his call ups for the two games were influenced heavily by the fact that the two games are not taking place on FIFA international dates.

“There are some players involved in league games and those who asked to be excused after long seasons. Under the circumstances they are not obliged but I hope that this proves a very useful exercise in rebuilding the team and provide us with more options when the Nations Cup qualifiers resume,” he told KweséESPN.

GOALKEEPERS:

Richard Ofori (Maritzburg FC, South Africa) Lawrence Ati Zigi (Sochaux, France)

DEFENDERS:

Lumor Agbenyenu (Sporting CP, Portugal) Kyere Yiadom Andrew ( Reading, England), Joseph Attamah (İstanbul Başakşehir F.K., Turkey), Rashid Sumaila ( Al Gharafa, Qatar) Nicholas Opoku (Club African, Tunisia), Kassim Nuhu (Young Boys, Switzerland)

MIDFIELDERS:

Sackey Isaac (Alanyaspor,Turkey) Afriyie Acquah (Torino, Italy), Wakaso Mubarak (Deportivo Alaves) Thomas Partey (Atletico Madrid,Spain), Thomas Agyepong (NAC Breda, Holland) Nana Ampomah ( Waasland- Beveren, Belgium) Albert Adomah (Aston Villa, England), Gyasi Edwin (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria)

ATTACKERS:

Kwasi Okyere (Bayern Munich, Germany) Dwamena Raphael (FC Zurich, Switzerland) Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Yiadom Boakye (Jiangsu Suning, China) Emmanuel Boateng (Levante, Spain)