Turkish Super Lig-based striker Asamoah Gyan says he deserves more respect for what he has achieved in the colours of Ghana’s national team.

The veteran attacker is the Black Stars’ all-time leading goalscorer, having netted 51 times in 105 appearances for the senior national team.

Despite this excellent record, Gyan was recently on the receiving end of criticism after he was called into Ghana’s squad for their scheduled 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sierra Leone.

The matches were cancelled by CAF after FIFA suspended Sierra Leone’s football association, meaning Gyan did not get the chance to prove his critics wrong.

The 32-year-old’s inclusion was lambasted in many quarters because he has seen little playing time for Super Lig side Kayserispor this season.

The Ghanaian has appeared in just three of his club’s league matches in 2018/19, and has yet to register his first goal in the Turkish top flight this term.

“I deserve some respect for what I have done for the national team,” Gyan told Sintim Koree on Zylofon Sports.

“Any player outside who has my kind of record will be held shoulder high but I don’t get that treatment here in Ghana and it’s sad.”

Gyan will hope to feature for Kayserispor when they line-up against hosts Istanbul Basaksehir in a Super Lig clash which kicks off at 15h00 CAT later today.