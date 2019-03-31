<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ghana national team captain Asamoah Gyan has called for media support of the Black Stars ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana are looking to end a 37-year trophy drought in the continental competition, heading to Egypt 2019 as one of the favourites to claim the title.

Yet one of the major stumbling blocks coach James Kwesi Appiah and his team will face is the weight of expectation, combined with media criticism should they fail to reach the heights expected of them.

In this regard, Gyan believes the Ghanaian media should refrain from negative criticism, especially of the younger members of the national team.

“Journalist have done so well to the development of the game in the country,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Football Ghana.

“But they should refrain from destructive criticism of Black Stars players, especially against new members of the team.

“I have a Tiger heart, so I am able to withstand all kinds of criticisms from the press, but most of the young ones can’t, so they should take it easy on them.

“I am not saying they shouldn’t criticise. They should, but [it should be] constructive, if not these players will go for the AFCON with this in their head and that would affect them negatively as we look forward to winning the competition after years of failing to rule the continent.”