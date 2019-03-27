<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Delta Sports Commission boss Tonobok Okowa has confirmed that the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba will host another game of the Super Eagles in June during the next FIFA free window for international friendly games.

He didn’t mention the name of the opposition but he said that the Delta State Government has acquired the hosting rights of the game.

In an interactive session with journalists in Asaba yesterday Okowa answered various questions bothering on the facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium and the readiness of the state to host Eagles future matches.

He said the lapses noticed at the stadium was because the stadium has not been handed over to the Delta State Government by the contractor and that by the time the Eagles will play another friendly game in June all the discrepancies must have been corrected.

“We are happy to announce that we have for the hosting rights to host the Eagles’ forthcoming friendly game in June. I was told the negotiations on the friendly are still being finalised,” Okowa told journalists.

“We know that the stadium has not been fully completed but it has not been handed over to Delta State because the contractor is yet to finish up. Issues relating to scoreboard, convenience and other electrical issues will be resolved before the game in June.”

Okowa also confirmed that the Delta State Government has acquired the ownership of Kada City after completing all formalities regarding the handover of the topflight side.