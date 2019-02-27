



Sporting Equals chief executive Arun Kang says it needed someone like Raheem Sterling to address perceived racist abuse in the media.

In December, Chelsea suspended four supporters from attending matches pending investigations into alleged racist abuse of Sterling. The Metropolitan Police’s investigation into allegations remain ongoing.

Following the incident at Stamford Bridge, Sterling accused newspapers of “fuelling racism” with their portrayal of young black footballers.

Kang told Sky Sports: “For someone like Raheem Sterling to address the issue and then for the Daily Mail coming out and acknowledging whether they got this wrong, hopefully it will support journalists up and down the country to re-think the articles they are writing.”

However, Kang believes real change will only happen when members of the BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic) community feature more at boardroom level.

“Three per cent of the work force and three per cent of senior managers come from BAME communities,” Kang said. “If you haven’t got diversity at the decision-making level it’s hard to make changes in any sport.”

Sporting Equals are organising the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards (BEDSAs) with nominations for the awards, which are split into nine categories, closing on Thursday.

Maro Itoje and Chris Eubank Jr are in the running for Sports Man of the Year. Dina Asher-Smith and Ellie Downie are nominated for Sports Woman of the Year.