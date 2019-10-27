<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsene Wenger is currently in Tokyo to advise on plans for a new stadium in the city and has revealed he’s hoping to return to the dugout.

“I refused until now to come back because we had some family sickness problems,” he said in an interview as reported by AFP.

“I can envisage everything—I loved being in Japan. I don’t rule anything out.

“I liked it [wet nights in Stoke] personally,” he smiled. “Because I come from an area (northeast France) where we had wet Wednesdays as well—yes, I miss that!

“You miss contact with people, being in the same boat— sharing emotions, sharing winning and losing.

“I’m a guy who can take the pressure quite well, because I did that my whole life, so I miss that.”

“I turned that [the France national job] down a few times,” added Wenger.

“I prefer club football. For me it’s a bit part-time the national team—it’s 10 games per year. I’m used to 60, so I was never really a big fan of it.”

Wenger also recently admitted he is considering taking a massive job with FIFA.