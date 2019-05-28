<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger steals the show as he dribbles past Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in a charity match between French former football and rugby stars in Bordeaux.

The 69-year-old Frenchman who spent his playing career in the lower leagues was snapped in a charity game evading the three-time Ballon d’Or winner and 1998 FIFA World Cup on Monday night.

Zidane played alongside several of his team-mates from France’s 1998 World Cup-winning side, including current France manager Didier Deschamps and ex-Manchester United duo of Laurent Blanc, Fabien Barthez.

The photo of Wenger turning Zidane during the match sent social media break internet on Monday evening.

Arsene Wenger leaving Zidane for dead…the real GOAT!..😀 pic.twitter.com/9Ow6YWbsR0 — Olayinka (@ykgunnerz) May 27, 2019

Wenger's intensity: The fire of 1,000 suns

Zidane's intensity: Figuring out which flavour of crisps to buy in the shop — Nic English (@nicwenglish) May 27, 2019

Old Arsene #wenger dribbles past some people's mcm #zidane with ease in last night's charity match. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HSsDPKghQG — DANi🇬🇧#cfc💙 (@dani_ng_) May 28, 2019

Wenger leaving Zidane for dead in midfield might be my favourite sporting picture in history. pic.twitter.com/VOAyfAo88K — Andy Ha (@AndyHa_) May 27, 2019

Arsené Wenger turning Zinedine Zidane may become one of the most iconic football photos ever…😳😂 pic.twitter.com/lN2exbPFXQ — PUSHED OUT BY BARTHEZ, WILTOOOORD (@BarnesIsDown) May 28, 2019

Arsène Wenger leaving Zinedine Zidane for dead may be one of the greatest football photos ever 😂 (📸 via TW/AndyHa_) pic.twitter.com/p8DP1HGOSM — ⚽ = ❤ (@TheSporTalk) May 27, 2019

Arsene Wenger breezing past Zinedine Zidane has to be a photo for the ages. 🌩️ pic.twitter.com/mI69dJH6hs — Epic Football (@TheEpicFootball) May 28, 2019

Image: Arsène Wenger glides past Zinedine Zidane in a charity match featuring ex-footballers & rugby players in France this evening. #afc pic.twitter.com/EwqFziReyO — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 27, 2019

69 year-old Arsene Wenger showing Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane how to control the midfield in a charity match yesterday. 😊 😂#AccessBET pic.twitter.com/2BUExpjeEy — AccessBET (@AccessBET) May 28, 2019

"First I went left, he did too. Then I went right and he did too. Then I went left again and he went to buy a hot dog.” Arsene Wenger on Dribbling Zidane pic.twitter.com/VHGXqImM3b — IslingtonGoonerAFC (@Born_a_gooner) May 27, 2019