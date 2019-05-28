Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger steals the show as he dribbles past Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in a charity match between French former football and rugby stars in Bordeaux.

Former Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger steals the show as he dribbles past Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane in a charity match between French former football and rugby stars in Bordeaux.

The 69-year-old Frenchman who spent his playing career in the lower leagues was snapped in a charity game evading the three-time Ballon d’Or winner and 1998 FIFA World Cup on Monday night.

Zidane played alongside several of his team-mates from France’s 1998 World Cup-winning side, including current France manager Didier Deschamps and ex-Manchester United duo of Laurent Blanc, Fabien Barthez.

The photo of Wenger turning Zidane during the match sent social media break internet on Monday evening.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories