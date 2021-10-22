Arsene Wenger singles out Fred in Manchester United win against Atalanta

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, may have found a fix to his midfield problems, according to Arsene Wenger.

United came back from a 2-0 deficit and beat Atalanta 3-2 in the Champions League on Wednesday at Old Trafford and Wenger highlighted Fred as well as Paul Pogba as the main factors.

Solskjaer started with two midfielders as Fred and Scott McTominay teamed up in the middle of the park and disaster struck as the Serie A side scored twice in just 13 minutes.

But then the Red Devils manager replaced McTominay with Pogba and the hosts turned things around with yet another last-gasp victory.

Wenger believes that Pogba was a massive difference maker as he also helped Bruno Fernandes tick.

But the former Arsenal manager saved special praise to Fred for his “outstanding” display in the second half.

Wenger told beIN SPORTS: “Pogba, I thought, did well.

“Pogba gave them more power out from deep in midfield by creating more dangerous balls.