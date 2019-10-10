<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has accused German Champions Bayern Munich of manipulating Serge Gnabry into leaving Arsenal to force a move back to Germany.

Gnabry broke into the Arsenal first team under Wenger in 2012, but left the Premier league club in 2016, after making 10 Premier League appearances for the Gunners.

The player signed for Werder Bremen from Arsenal, before joining Bayern Munich a season after and Wenger believes the move was well planned by Bayern Munich.

“We tried to extend his contract for a very long time and I think that Bayern manipulated behind the scenes, that if he went to Bremen he would join Bayern after,”

“He was always a very talented boy who lacked confidence in some stages, but we always thought we had a player who could achieve a lot.

“He came back from a very bad experience [on loan] at West Brom where his confidence was destroyed. I tried to rebuild him because I believed in him.”

Gnabry has gone to become an important player for Bayern Munich and German national and has scored five goals in nine games for Bayern this season, including four in a 7-2 win over Tottenham in the Champions League.

He was also on target in Germany’s 2-2 with Argentina in Wednesday’s International friendly at the Signal Iduna Park.