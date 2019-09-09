<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed his greatest regret after leaving England.

Wenger was close to signing Lionel Messi after he Cesc Fabregas from Barcelona in 2003 but he failed to persist and let the deal off.

The French tactician regretted not pushing further to sign the player who has gone to be one best player of all time in the history of football.

“You have to live with regrets in life, you know,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“There’s only unachieved business in life and this is a big part of it.

“We were in discussions with [Messi] when we bought Fabregas because Messi played [with him].

“You can realize sometimes what fantastic youth teams you used to have when you’re a club like Barcelona,” he mentioned.

“In the same team, Messi, [Gerard] Pique and Fabregas.

“Pique and Fabregas came to England, Messi stayed in Spain.