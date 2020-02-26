<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has said Barcelona are not good enough to win the Champions League this season.

Barca were held to a 1-1 draw by Napoli in their last-16 first leg on Tuesday night.

Although a lot of pundits and bookies have installed the Spanish giants as favourites, Wenger does not agree.





When it was suggested Barcelona were not good enough to lift the trophy, Wenger told beIN Sports: “I would agree.

“This Barcelona side has similar numbers to Napoli. On average they have 13 shots on goal, but they concede as well 13 shots on goal.

“And I knew Barcelona when they had 27 shots on goal and conceded two.”