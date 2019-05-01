<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reacted as Ajax stun Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg victory in England.

The Eredivisie outfit have one foot in the European final after the visiting team knocked out Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the last four, outplayed Premier League side Spurs and earned victory through Donny van de Beek’s first-half goal.

However, the North London side where lucky not concede more goals after David Neres’ second-half shot struck the post with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris beaten.

Assessing the match for beIN Sports, Wenger said: “I would say that, even under pressure, Ajax had that relentless desire to play when they could.

“They have not yet the maturity of a Barcelona to keep the ball even when they are under pressure, but the desire is always there.

“And the desire created them a fantastic chances that Neres missed.

“I personally give a personal congratulation to their goalkeeper [Andre Onana]. They suffered with crosses and when he understood they were in trouble he came out and cleared the ball.

“I believe [Daley] Blind was outstanding as well.’ Tottenham made a poor start to the semi-final clash and found themselves behind after only 15 minutes.

Spurs travel to Johan Cruff Arena in the two week time for the return leg.