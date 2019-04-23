<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has said Patrick Vieira is destined to return to the club as manager in the future.

Having taken on a youth-team role at Manchester City after hanging up his boots, Vieira took a first senior post in MLS with New York City.

He then returned to his native France in the summer of 2018 at Nice.

Vieira has impressed during his debut campaign in Ligue 1 and is being backed to coach Arsenal or France.

“I see him as the Arsenal coach one day because I think he is too young to go directly into international football.

“I think his life will go through club football. He has constructed his career intelligently and patiently.

“He left when he was young, he went to New York, he is now in Nice and he has taken time to mature and learn his profession.

“And something you can’t give: he has a natural charisma, he is both elegant and authoritative.

“He has passed through a difficult time at Nice but he showed no signs of weakness.

“It is in times of crisis you see the coach,” Wenger told Canal Football Club.