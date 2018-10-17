



Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he expects to be back in work on 1 January and has received offers from “all over the world”.

The 68-year-old ended his 22-year reign at Arsenal at the end of last season.

Wenger does not yet know what his next job will be, but said a role with an association, national team or even a return to Japan, where he coached Nagoya Grampus Eight, are all possible.

“I feel rested and am ready to work again,” said the Frenchman.

Wenger began his managerial career at Nancy before spending seven years with Monaco, where he won the French title in his first season in charge.

A short spell in Japan followed, before Wenger began his 22-year tenure at Arsenal in 1996 – winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

“I believe [I will] start again on 1 January. I don’t know [where] yet,” he told German newspaper Bild.

“There are associations, national teams, it could be also in Japan.

“From my 22 years at Arsenal, I have big experience on different levels. There are enquiries from all over the world.”

Wenger also said Germany need Mesut Ozil, his former playmaker at Arsenal, to return to the team.

The 30-year-old called time on his international career after falling out with the national federation.

“I believe that Germany needs Ozil. I hope that [manager] Joachim Low can convince him that he will come back,” said Wenger.

“Ozil is a super football player, was not the worst in the World Cup. I did not love that he left the German national team.

“I love it when the players are as good as possible. He loses a bit if he does not play at an international level.”