<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

It is easy to give Arsene Wenger too much credit. Arsenal were a huge club before he arrived and continue to be so now that he’s gone. On the flip side, it is easy to dismiss what he achieved at the club because of how the end was allowed to drag on long past its expiry date.

But there will, eventually, be only fond memories of the man that guided Arsenal to two doubles, an unbeaten league title, two decades in the Champions League and above Spurs and a new home just around the corner from Highbury.

“I’ve given my life to them,” Wenger told Four Four Two. “Now, I watch like a fan. I’m happy when they win, and not happy when they don’t play well.

“These days, I read a lot, travel a lot, play different sports and run 8-10km every day. I’ve done many conferences about football, management, motivation, the meaning of life… personally I don’t know what it means!

“My toughest competition has always been with myself. I’ve always asked, ‘What is my next level?’ I will live with that as long as I’m on Earth. Now I’m at an age where I have to fight not to go to my next level down… [Jokingly pointing to the ground]

“I don’t know how much legacy I left. You can leave a trace in the spirit and the legs of the players, but also inside the club. You just do your job like you think you have to do it.

No matter what you think about how it ended, that Wenger only ever wanted the best for Arsenal should never, ever be in doubt.