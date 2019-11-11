<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsene Wenger has claimed that he has never been in the running to become the new manager of Bayern Munich.

Since Nico Kovac was removed from his position in the dugout, there has been constant speculation regarding the potential appointment of the Frenchman.

However, while stating that there has been contact between the two parties, Wenger has insisted that he has never been a candidate to replace the Croatian at the Allianz Arena.

According to a media outlet, beIN SPORTS, former Arsenal boss said that: “First of all, I was never a candidate, I was approached but not in the running for the job.

“That is clear and definite, but it does not necessarily mean I am done with management.”

Wenger has not been involved in the dugout since ending his long-term association with the Gunners in 2018.