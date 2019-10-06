<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsene Wenger has confirmed that he is considering taking a job with FIFA but that it won’t stop him returning to management.

Back in September, it was reported that Arsene Wenger had landed a top job with FIFA as Technical Director. It was claimed that he would start the role sometime this month.

Now, Wenger has confirmed he is, at least, thinking about it.

“I just want to share what I’ve learnt and give it back to the game in a different way,” Wenger said.

“I am not sure if I would stop coaching as well because the devil is still in there. But I have to see if I like it and can I be efficient?

“I think there is enough to do at FIFA to help the players come back and help to develop football.”

Since leaving Arsenal, Wenger has been linked with France, Fulham, AC Milan, Lyon, PSG, Bayern Munich, Fenerbache, Japan and others.

Wenger was first linked with a job at FIFA back in March when it was claimed he had been shortlisted for a ‘massive role’ at the organisation.

The New York Times then claimed Wenger’s role at FIFA would see the Frenchman “have a broad portfolio to suggest improvements to coaching standards across the world, while also providing advice on other areas that directly influence how the game is played.”

It is expected that Wenger will serve as ‘special advisor’ to FIFA president, Gianni Infantino.

In the meantime, Wenger will be honoured with yet another award tomorrow night (Monday).