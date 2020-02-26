<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes Chelsea lost heavily to Bayern Munich as soon as they lost control in midfield.

Chelsea had chances to take the lead in the first half but failed to capitalise and Bayern’s dominant second-half display saw them run out 3-0 winners, in their first-leg round of 16 tie at Stamford Bridge.

A double from Serge Gnabry gave Bayern a comfortable advantage before Robert Lewandowski sealed the victory.

Chelsea now face a mountain to climb ahead of their second leg in Germany on March 18 at the Allianz Arena.





“What has he [Lampard] learned… but he knew already because you don’t lose five home games if your team is superior to every other team,” Wenger told beIN Sports.

“But at that level, to give possession away you’re punished at some stage because they make you run too much, and you cannot survive for 90 minutes.

“In the Champions League, if you lost the midfield you’re in trouble, it’s rule number one.

“Because you play against good teams, if they can feed the strikers you, at some stage, will pay for it.

“And we’ve all gone through that but when the team is really superior that’s what happens.”