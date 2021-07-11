Arsene Wenger: Bukayo Saka more reliable than Jadon Sancho

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is full of praise for Bukayo Saka over his Euro 2020 campaign.

“Saka is more reliable defensively and I would say Southgate has built this team on being solid defensively – you see that with Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips,” he said.

“Overall they are more defensive, especially Phillips. He’s working very hard but plays a lot sideways – and not many incisive balls – but he does an amazing job defensively.

“With Saka, he defends well and has played full-back with Arsenal and many other positions.

“Jadon Sancho is sometimes a bit more creative with the ball but he forgets a lot to come back.

“Ideally you want players to do everything well!

“But sometimes you have to compromise and in Sancho’s case he’s more of an offensive player whereas Saka is more of an all-rounder with a good balance.”

With few hours to the battle of Wembley however last minute leaks indicate that Saka will not be starting the match but could step in as the battle progresses.

The Lions are seeking to lift a prestigeous title after the first one 55 years ago when the clinched the World Cup in 1966.