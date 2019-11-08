<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is out of the running to be the next Bayern Munich boss.

Wenger, 70, was open to taking charge at the Allianz Arena.

And the former Gunners chief spoke to Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge about the post.

Bayern were keen on Wenger but only on a temporary basis until the end of the season and the Frenchman wanted a more permanent role.

That has led to Wenger and Bayern ending discussions about him taking charge of the German giants who sacked Niko Kovac last weekend.

The Croatian was dismissed after a 5-1 thrashing by Eintracht Frankfurt.

Although Bayern remain fourth in the Bundesliga, and it was only their second loss of the league season, the defeat meant Kovac’s defence had conceded 16 times in just 10 matches.

Bayern may now leave caretaker Hansi Flick in charge until the end of the season but will make a decision next week in the international break.

They could turn to Ajax boss Eric ten Hag as a permanent replacement next summer while Wenger still has an offer from FIFA to be their next technical director on the table.