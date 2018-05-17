Arsene Wenger has stated that Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta has the quality to succeed if given the Arsenal job.

Wenger ended his 22-year reign as Arsenal boss last season with a number of potential names being mentioned to succeed him among which include Arteta.

Arteta, who signed for Arsenal in 2011 from Everton, joined Pep Guardiola’s technical crew at Manchester City last season. City went on to win the Premier League and the Carabao Cup this season.

And Wenger believes the former Arsenal captain is a “leader” who has the right “passion” to coach the London club as they embark upon a new era.

“He (Arteta) has all the qualities to do the job, yes and I think as well he is one of the favourites,” Wenger told Bein Sports.

“He was a leader, and he has a good passion for the game and he knows the club well, he knows what is important at the club and he was captain of the club. Why Not?”

“I left a lot of experience behind me, people who were with me like Steve Bould who has six years experience, and Jens Lehmann too.

“Arteta has been an assistant of (City manager Pep) Guardiola as well, so overall I think he has the qualities.”

But Wenger also made it clear he was endorsing any prospective candidate.

“I don’t want to influence that publicly because for me I believe it is important that they make their choice in an objective way and after once they make a decision I will support them.”