Legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed Liverpool to break the Gunners’ record unbeaten Premier League run, according to Sporf.

Arsenal currently hold the record for the longest unbeaten run in the Premier League which stands at 49. The North Londoners went unbeaten throughout the 2003-04 season before carrying the run into the next season.

Liverpool are currently unbeaten in 43 games, having last lost to manchester City in January 2019. Although Wenger admitted that there is still work to be done, he does not see any reason why Jurgen Klopp’s side cannot outdo Arsenal’s record, while also going through the season undefeated.





The 70-year-old heaped the praise on Liverpool, calling them efficient and consistent, while also lauding the team’s fighting quality.

Wenger also admitted that Klopp fights for himself and it is completely understandable if the German ends up breaking the record. With just 12 games to go, Liverpool are also on course for an invincible season. Arsenal are the only club in the modern era to achieve this extraordinary feat and the Reds will be in illustrious company if they match it.

The Reds have lost only two of their last 72 games in the English Premier League. Klopp’s charges will next play West Ham United at Anfield on Monday. A win will help Liverpool break Manchester City’s record of most consecutive home wins (20).