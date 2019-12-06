<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has advised the club’s board to sign an experienced manager after inter manager Freddie Ljungberg fails to get a win in two games.

Wenger is of the view that Arsenal should go for a proven manager if Ljungberg fails to deliver results for the troubled club who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth on Thursday evening.

“If Freddie can’t stabilize in the next five or six games, you will need to put it to a guy with some experience,” he said at an event for the charity Grief Encounter.

“But I hope they take off with Freddie.”

The sack of c has not really shown an improvement in the result as Arsenal has gone eight games without a win in all competitions.