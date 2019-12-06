Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has advised the club’s board to sign an experienced manager after inter manager Freddie Ljungberg fails to get a win in two games.
Wenger is of the view that Arsenal should go for a proven manager if Ljungberg fails to deliver results for the troubled club who suffered a 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth on Thursday evening.
“If Freddie can’t stabilize in the next five or six games, you will need to put it to a guy with some experience,” he said at an event for the charity Grief Encounter.
“But I hope they take off with Freddie.”
The sack of c has not really shown an improvement in the result as Arsenal has gone eight games without a win in all competitions.
