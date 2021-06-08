Legendary former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, believes England are the biggest threat to France not winning Euro 2020.

Les Blues are the heavy favourites to add the European Championship to the World Cup they won in 2018 under coach Didier Deschamps.

While Wenger does believe the French are the heavy favourites to lift the trophy, he believes Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions represent a significant threat.





“The English team is for me the team who can most threaten France,” Wenger told Sky Sports.

“They have top quality players.

“They are maybe still a bit young some of them but this season with Mason Mount, [Phil] Foden, they have [Jack] Grealish, Declan Rice and of course Harry Kane up front and some experienced players like [Jordan] Henderson.

“They can compete with France.”