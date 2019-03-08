



Arsenal manager, Unai Emery, is confident his team can bounce back from their Europa League setback in Rennes, when they face Manchester United this weekend.

The Gunners played most of Thursday’s game with 10 men after Sokratis Papastathopoulos was sent off late in the first half, as they threw away an early lead to lose 3-1 in France in their Europa League last 16, first leg.

Alex Iwobi scored for Arsenal, but Rennes fought back with their one-man advantage.

Benjamin Bourigeaud and Ismaila Sarr scored for Rennes either side of a Nacho Monreal own goal.

“We need to change our performance and I have confidence that we can with our players and with our supporters helping us to give us a big atmosphere,” Emery told BT Sport.

Before that game, Arsenal entertain United on Sunday in a huge game between two sides battling for a top-four place in the Premier League.

“We are finding fresh players and different energy for each match, and for Sunday I think it’s going to be the same.

“Every player worked a lot and we are going to look forward to the next match, but I know and I am positive for Sunday, that with fresh players with energy, with quality, that we have the possibility to put in a big performance against Manchester United and win against them.

“They are in a very good moment but we are together in the table and we played against them one month ago in the FA Cup — we lost 3-1 but I remember we did very good things, we had chances.

“We know Sunday is a tough match, an amazing match for everybody, we will be at home with our supporters, and we need a very big performance from each player,” the Spaniard added.