Arsenal FC head coach Unai Emery lauded Nigeria international Alex Iwobi following the team’s win over Watford on Saturday.

The Gunners brushed aside Watford FC 2-0 in an English Premier League (EPL) match which was played at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Iwobi was involved in the opening goal as his low cross was turned home by Watford defender Craig Cathcart, who scored an own goal.

”I wanted to win. My ideas were about how we could change,” Emery told the media at the post-match press conference.

”We need players when in the match to be hungry to help the team. (Bernd) Leno is working every day for his moment, today he did that.

”And Danny (Welbeck) and Alex Iwobi helped us with their pushing moments and quality. I am very happy with the team,” the Spanish tactician said.

”He is working well every day. Three weeks ago he was outside the team because he had an injury.

”I am very happy with him because of his mentality. I want him to stay nearer the box to score and fining assists. This is the way for him.”

The victory took Arsenal to fifth place with 15 points from seven games. They are four points behind log leaders and defending champions Manchester City.

Iwobi has netted once in four EPL games under Emery this season.