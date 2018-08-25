Arsenal star Mesut Ozil will not be part of Unai Emery’s squad as they face West Ham on Saturday.

It was gathered the former Germany international was sent home ill by the club’s medical staff after missing three days of training due to flu.

The playmaker has been in the headlines lately due to his retirement from the international game following his country’s exit from the World Cup.

Ozil has been denied the opportunity, however, of being written about for his on-field achievements with this setback, which comes as the Gunners chase their first Premier League success of the season.

Emery’s men have already gone down to defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea this season in the league.

Ozil, 29, took part in both games from the outset, albeit he was replaced midway through the second half of last weekend’s 3-2 loss against the Blues.