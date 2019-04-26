<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal first-team operations manager Ameesh Manek has been charged with improper conduct by the FA for his behaviour during Sunday’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Manek, who was formerly the head of academy operations at Arsenal, is alleged to have used foul language in the tunnel area at half-time of Palace’s surprise 3-2 victory.

A calamitous defensive display from Arsenal saw their 10-game home winning streak in the Premier League come to an end.

Christian Benteke’s header gave Palace a 1-0 half-time lead, which was cancelled out by Mesut Ozil shortly after the break, but the visitors reclaimed control through goals from Wilfried Zaha and James McArthur before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang grabbed a late consolation strike.

Arsenal were unable to bounce back from the surprise loss as they suffered another defeat at Wolves on Wednesday, leaving them a point behind fourth-place Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

Unai Emery’s side return to action at Leicester on Sunday.