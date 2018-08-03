Alex Iwobi has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, the London club announced on Friday.

Iwobi, who has been with the Gunners since he was nine years old, came through the club’s Hale End Academy, breaking into the first team in 2015.

Since his first-team debut, the 22-year-old has racked up nine goals in 98 appearances for the senior side.

“It’s always been my childhood dream to represent Arsenal, from young,” Iwobi told Arsenal media during his signing presentation.

“To get an extended contract is an amazing feeling and I hope I’m doing the Arsenal family proud as well as my family.

“It feels so special. The first kit I had was Arsenal and long may I continue to represent them.”

Alex Iwobi has signed a new long-term contract Congratulations, @AlexIwobi 🔴 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 3, 2018