Arsenal midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has rued his side’s missed chances in the 3-2 loss to Chelsea in Saturday’s English Premier League game at the Stamford Bridge.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were the biggest culprits in the encounter missing clear cut chances in the defeat.

Iwobi scored his first EPL goal of the season smashing in Henrikh Mkhitaryan cross from the right flank to draw Arsenal level at 2-2 four minutes before half tim. He admits that the Gunners made a shaky start in the encounter.

“We started shaky, I don’t know, maybe we didn’t know what to do, but we picked ourselves up and got going. Unfortunately we weren’t able to take all our chances,” the Nigerian international revealed during his post match interview.

On the manager’s half-time talk, Iwobi said: “We were on a high. The message was to keep it going, keep our head and don’t lose ourselves. We fought hard for him.”

Iwobi also reveals that the players are gradually adjusting to the ideas of new coach Unai Emery.

“We enjoy training, everyone is buying into his ideas. It all takes time, a new manager, a new system and the fans and players know that,” he said.