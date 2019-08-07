<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Arsenal are still hoping to bring in a defender before Thursday’s Premier League transfer deadline.

Captain Laurent Koscielny completed a move to Bordeaux on Tuesday, leaving Unai Emery more desperate for a centre-back than ever.

The Gunners only have until 5pm local time on Thursday to sign players but have not given up hope of strengthening the squad.

According to various reports, Daniele Rugani is one target for the backline. The 25-year-old is way down the pecking order at Juventus and, according to Tuttosport, has already agreed a contract with Arsenal.

A deal, though, remains a long way off.

According to the Evening Standard, Juve want £40m for the defender, who made 15 Serie A starts last season.

Arsenal’s summer budget has been heavily dented by the £72m deal to sign Nicolas Pépé and there are doubts over whether or not the north London club can still afford a defender.

One way to structure a deal would be an initial loan but Juventus seem determined to receive a fee.

Arsenal have also been linked with RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano but the 20-year-old would cost upwards of £70m.