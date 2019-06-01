Former Arsenal and Sevilla winger Jose Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic accident at the age of 35.
The Spaniard left Sevilla in 2016 but was a popular figure over two spells with Los Hispalenses.
Most recently, he had been playing for Extremadura UD in the Segunda Division.
Sevilla tweeted: “We could not offer worse news. Our beloved squad member José Antonio Reyes died in a traffic accident. Rest in peace.”
