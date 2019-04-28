<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Arsenal’s slim hopes of securing a top-four finish were dealt yet another blow as they fell to a 3-0 defeat against a breathtaking Leicester City side at the King Power Stadium.

The hosts began on top, dominating possession and creating a handful of good chances through the likes of Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy, but neither could find a way through the impressive Bernd Leno. Arsenal were struggling, and things got even worse as right-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off after 35 minutes for two yellow cards, giving the Gunners a mountain to climb after the break.

It seemed just a matter of time before Leicester were rewarded for their dominance, and the goal finally came shortly before the hour mark as Youri Tielemans found himself unmarked in the box to power his header home.

They remained on top and grabbed a late second as Vardy’s lobbed effort came back of the bar, only for the Englishman to head into an empty net. Vardy made it three shortly after, pouncing on Ricardo Pereira’s cross to net another tap in and cap an excellent performance.