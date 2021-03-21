



Arsenal came back from three goals down to draw 3-3 with West Ham at the London Stadium.

Goals from Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Souček were cancelled out by two own goals, and an Alexandre Lacazette equaliser.

After starting brightly, West Ham opened the scoring when Jesse Lingard controlled and fired a brilliant half volley into the corner from 20 yards.

Just two minutes later the Hammers doubled their lead through Jarrod Bowen, after he snuck a near post strike beneath Bernd Leno following a quick free-kick.





West Ham capped an excellent first 30 minutes when Tomas Souček converted from close range, only for Souček to divert into his own net from Alexander Lacazette’s powerful drive.

Lacazette had another chance saved off the line by Issa Diop with Lukasz Fabianski beaten, before Craig Dawson netted another own goal following Calum Chambers’ excellent cross.

Michail Antonio should have secured all three points but somehow hit the post from two yards, allowing Lacazette to head home after great work from Nicolas Pépé.

This result proves West Ham’s league position is no joke while Arsenal were perfectly encapsulated in 90 minutes.