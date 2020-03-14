Arsenal will reportedly target Wolves forward Diogo Jota this summer as part of a major squad rebuild.
After a slow start to 2019/20, Jota has excelled under Nuno Espirito Santo since the new year – scoring seven goals in nine appearances.
According to Mail Sport, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has personally identified the 23-year-old as a top target, after highlighting the need for a wide forward.
Jota is currently represented by super agent Jorge Mendes who is slowly becoming more influential at Arsenal, following deals involving club-record signing Nicolas Pépé and January arrival Cédric Soares.
Should any deal be completed, however, Atlético Madrid would be owed a proportion of any transfer fee which could lead to Wolves asking in excess of £50m.
Arteta is also keen on Atlético midfielder Thomas Partey, while William Saliba will also be arriving having spent this season back on-loan with Saint-Étienne.