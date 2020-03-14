<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Arsenal will reportedly target Wolves forward Diogo Jota this summer as part of a major squad rebuild.

After a slow start to 2019/20, Jota has excelled under Nuno Espirito Santo since the new year – scoring seven goals in nine appearances.

According to Mail Sport, Gunners head coach Mikel Arteta has personally identified the 23-year-old as a top target, after highlighting the need for a wide forward.





Jota is currently represented by super agent Jorge Mendes who is slowly becoming more influential at Arsenal, following deals involving club-record signing Nicolas Pépé and January arrival Cédric Soares.

Should any deal be completed, however, Atlético Madrid would be owed a proportion of any transfer fee which could lead to Wolves asking in excess of £50m.

Arteta is also keen on Atlético midfielder Thomas Partey, while William Saliba will also be arriving having spent this season back on-loan with Saint-Étienne.